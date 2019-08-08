ENV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Envestnet Inc (Symbol: ENV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.47, changing hands as low as $58.32 per share. Envestnet Inc shares are currently trading off about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ENV's low point in its 52 week range is $46.57 per share, with $73.94 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $60.19.
