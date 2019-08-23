Ping Identity Holding, which enables secure digital access for enterprises through an identity management platform, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.
The Denver, CO-based company was founded in 2001 and booked $215 million in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PING. Ping Identity Holding filed confidentially on February 14, 2019. Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch, RBC Capital Markets, Citi, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
The article Enterprise security platform Ping Identity files for a $100 million IPO
originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com. Investment Disclosure:
The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)
, Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
, or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.