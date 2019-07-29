Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EPD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.46% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.21, the dividend yield is 5.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EPD was $30.21, representing a -2.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.87 and a 29.49% increase over the 52 week low of $23.33.

EPD is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( KMI ). EPD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.07. Zacks Investment Research reports EPD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.79%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EPD Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EPD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EPD as a top-10 holding:

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund ( EMLP )

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF ( ENFR )

VanEck Vectors High Income Infrastructure MLP ETF ( YMLI )

Alerian MLP ETF ( AMLP )

Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Index Shares ( ZMLP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EMLP with an increase of 4.05% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EPD at 7.87%.