Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the most recent trading day at $30.47, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 4.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.36%.

EPD will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be July 31, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, up 13.04% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.82 billion, up 4.18% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $35.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.99% and -2.43%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.95% higher. EPD is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EPD has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.46 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.64, so we one might conclude that EPD is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that EPD has a PEG ratio of 3.62 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.62 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.