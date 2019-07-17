Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -0.56%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $30.15, marking a -0.56% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 5.79% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EPD as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be July 31, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, up 10.87% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.91 billion, up 5.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $36.09 billion, which would represent changes of +10.99% and -1.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.07% higher. EPD currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, EPD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.28. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.77.

Investors should also note that EPD has a PEG ratio of 3.57 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.