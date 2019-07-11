Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $30.53, marking a +0.79% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 4.59% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EPD as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be July 31, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, up 10.87% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.91 billion, up 5.22% from the prior-year quarter.

EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $36.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.47% and -1.22%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% higher within the past month. EPD is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, EPD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.35. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.58.

Meanwhile, EPD's PEG ratio is currently 3.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. EPD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.