Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the most recent trading day at $29.03, moving +0.55% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 3.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.86% in that time.

EPD will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect EPD to post earnings of $0.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.87%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.76 billion, up 3.48% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $35.74 billion, which would represent changes of +9.95% and -2.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.81% higher. EPD is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, EPD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.23, which means EPD is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that EPD has a PEG ratio of 3.43 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.43 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.