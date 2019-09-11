Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation ( EFSC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EFSC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $40.85, the dividend yield is 1.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFSC was $40.85, representing a -26.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.95 and a 13.19% increase over the 52 week low of $36.09.

EFSC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). EFSC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.34. Zacks Investment Research reports EFSC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.14%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EFSC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.