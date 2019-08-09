Enterprise Bancorp Inc (EBTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019

Enterprise Bancorp Inc ( EBTC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EBTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EBTC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.96, the dividend yield is 2.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EBTC was $27.96, representing a -26.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.82 and a 3.71% increase over the 52 week low of $26.96.

EBTC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). EBTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.63.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EBTC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.