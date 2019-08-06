Entergy Corporation (ETR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019

Entergy Corporation ( ETR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.91 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ETR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ETR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $104.91, the dividend yield is 3.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETR was $104.91, representing a -2.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.81 and a 32.81% increase over the 52 week low of $78.99.

ETR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ). ETR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.1. Zacks Investment Research reports ETR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -27.72%, compared to an industry average of .8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ETR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ETR as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Uranium & Nuclear Energy ETF ( NLR )

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF ( JHMU )

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF ( PUI )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF ( RYU )

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF ( FOVL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMU with an increase of 1.39% over the last 100 days. NLR has the highest percent weighting of ETR at 6.51%.