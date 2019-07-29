Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Entegris, Inc. ( ENTG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ENTG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.98, the dividend yield is .73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENTG was $43.98, representing a -1.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.65 and a 88.03% increase over the 52 week low of $23.39.

ENTG is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as AptarGroup, Inc. ( ATR ) and Berry Global Group, Inc. ( BERY ). ENTG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.06. Zacks Investment Research reports ENTG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.72%, compared to an industry average of -21.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ENTG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENTG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ENTG as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF ( RNMC )

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF ( JKK )

SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF ( SPSM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKK with an increase of 5.39% over the last 100 days. RNMC has the highest percent weighting of ENTG at 0.98%.