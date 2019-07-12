ENTA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ENTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.48, changing hands as low as $84.76 per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ENTA's low point in its 52 week range is $64.085 per share, with $127.20 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $85.80.
