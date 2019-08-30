EnPro Industries (NPO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

EnPro Industries ( NPO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NPO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NPO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $61.81, the dividend yield is 1.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NPO was $61.81, representing a -21.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.31 and a 11.51% increase over the 52 week low of $55.43.

NPO is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Baker Hughes, a GE company ( BHGE ) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( PH ). NPO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.87. Zacks Investment Research reports NPO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.25%, compared to an industry average of 7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NPO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NPO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NPO as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Funds ( CALF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CALF with an decrease of -11.26% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NPO at 1.83%.