Enova International (ENVA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enova International (ENVA) closed the most recent trading day at $23.88, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the online financial services company had lost 11.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.6%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.95%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ENVA as it approaches its nex t earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.79, up 71.74% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $336.49 million, up 14.5% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.56 per share and revenue of $1.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +37.98% and +15.69%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ENVA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ENVA is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, ENVA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.44, so we one might conclude that ENVA is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

