Enova International (ENVA) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

Enova International (ENVA) closed at $21.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the online financial services company had lost 8.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.11%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ENVA as it approaches its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2019. On that day, ENVA is projected to report earnings of $0.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $281.85 million, up 11.27% from the year-ago period.

ENVA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.37 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.62% and +14.86%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ENVA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ENVA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ENVA has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.31 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.77.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ENVA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.