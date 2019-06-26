Enova International (ENVA) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

Enova International (ENVA) closed at $22.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the online financial services company had lost 1.55% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ENVA as it approaches its nex t earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.63, up 6.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $281.85 million, up 11.27% from the prior-year quarter.

ENVA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.37 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.62% and +14.86%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ENVA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% lower. ENVA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, ENVA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.23, so we one might conclude that ENVA is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

