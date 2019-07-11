Enova International (ENVA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enova International (ENVA) closed at $21.13, marking a +0.33% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the online financial services company had lost 12.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.82%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.84%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ENVA as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. In tha t report , analysts expect ENVA to post earnings of $0.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $281.85 million, up 11.27% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.37 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion, which would represent changes of +30.62% and +14.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ENVA should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ENVA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ENVA has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.25 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.63, so we one might conclude that ENVA is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.