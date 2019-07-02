Enova International (ENVA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enova International (ENVA) closed at $23.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.65% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the online financial services company had gained 4.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.86%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ENVA as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. In tha t report , analysts expect ENVA to post earnings of $0.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $281.85 million, up 11.27% from the year-ago period.

ENVA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.37 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.62% and +14.86%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ENVA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower within the past month. ENVA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, ENVA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.87. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.67.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.