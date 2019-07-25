EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019

EnLink Midstream, LLC ( ENLC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.283 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ENLC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.43% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.07, the dividend yield is 11.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENLC was $10.07, representing a -44.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $18 and a 13.18% increase over the 52 week low of $8.90.

ENLC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). ENLC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.6. Zacks Investment Research reports ENLC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 482.86%, compared to an industry average of -9%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENLC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ENLC as a top-10 holding:

Alerian MLP ETF ( AMLP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMLP with an increase of 3.79% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ENLC at 3.27%.