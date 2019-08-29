EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Jumps: Stock Rises 7%

EnLink Midstream, LLC ENLC was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company-as the stock is now down 20.4% in the past one-month time frame.





The company has seen two positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for EnLink Midstream. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.EnLink Midstream currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

EnLink Midstream, LLC Price

EnLink Midstream, LLC price | EnLink Midstream, LLC Quote

Investors interested in the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry may consider a better-ranked stock like World Fuel Services Corporation INT , which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .



Is ENLC going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think: Up or Down

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>