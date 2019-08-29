Quantcast

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Jumps: Stock Rises 7%

By Zacks Equity Research,

EnLink Midstream, LLC ENLC was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company-as the stock is now down 20.4% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen two positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for EnLink Midstream. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

EnLink Midstream currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

Investors interested in the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry may consider a better-ranked stock like World Fuel Services Corporation INT , which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC): Free Stock Analysis Report

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT): Free Stock Analysis Report

