ENLC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/26/19

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/26/19, EnLink Midstream LLC (Symbol: ENLC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.283, payable on 8/13/19. As a percentage of ENLC's recent stock price of $10.12, this dividend works out to approximately 2.80%, so look for shares of EnLink Midstream LLC to trade 2.80% lower - all else being equal - when ENLC shares open for trading on 7/26/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ENLC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.19% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENLC's low point in its 52 week range is $8.8975 per share, with $18 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $10.12.

In Wednesday trading, EnLink Midstream LLC shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »