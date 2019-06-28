ENIA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Enel Americas SA (Symbol: ENIA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.68, changing hands as high as $8.76 per share. Enel Americas SA shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENIA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ENIA's low point in its 52 week range is $6.96 per share, with $10.52 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $8.73.
