Enersys (ENS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Enersys ( ENS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ENS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that ENS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.26, the dividend yield is 1.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENS was $63.26, representing a -29.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.83 and a 18.11% increase over the 52 week low of $53.56.

ENS is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as AT&T Inc. ( T ) and Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ). ENS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.78. Zacks Investment Research reports ENS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.23%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ENS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.