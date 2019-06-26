Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Enerplus Corporation ( ERF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.007 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ERF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ERF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.49, the dividend yield is 1.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ERF was $7.49, representing a -46% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.87 and a 14.64% increase over the 52 week low of $6.53.

ERF is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). ERF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.14. Zacks Investment Research reports ERF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -7.95%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

