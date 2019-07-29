Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Enerplus Corporation ( ERF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.008 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ERF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.2, the dividend yield is 1.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ERF was $6.2, representing a -55.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.87 and a 0.24% increase over the 52 week low of $6.19.

ERF is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). ERF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.14. Zacks Investment Research reports ERF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -30.28%, compared to an industry average of -5.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ERF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ERF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ERF as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Cleantech ETF ( PZD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PZD with an increase of 6.87% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ERF at 3.12%.