Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Enerplus Corporation ( ERF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.008 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ERF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.05, the dividend yield is 1.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ERF was $6.05, representing a -53.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.92 and a 10% increase over the 52 week low of $5.50.

ERF is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). ERF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.37. Zacks Investment Research reports ERF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -23.55%, compared to an industry average of -1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ERF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ERF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ERF as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Cleantech ETF ( PZD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PZD with an decrease of -4.27% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ERF at 3.21%.