Energy Transfer LP (ET) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $14.75, marking a +0.34% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 3.23% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ET as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.37, up 12.12% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.75 billion, up 4.47% from the year-ago period.

ET's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $57.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.91% and +6.46%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ET should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% higher within the past month. ET is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, ET currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.2. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.58.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.