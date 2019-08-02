Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2019

Energy Transfer L.P. ( ET ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.305 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ET prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that ET has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.3, the dividend yield is 8.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ET was $14.3, representing a -25.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.19 and a 22.43% increase over the 52 week low of $11.68.

ET is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). ET's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.22. Zacks Investment Research reports ET's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 23.91%, compared to an industry average of 8.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ET Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ET through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ET as a top-10 holding:

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF ( ENFR )

Alerian MLP ETF ( AMLP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMLP with an decrease of -1.92% over the last 100 days. ENFR has the highest percent weighting of ET at 6.27%.