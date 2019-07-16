Energy Transfer Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ET

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.97, changing hands as high as $14.99 per share. Energy Transfer LP shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ET's low point in its 52 week range is $11.68 per share, with $19.19 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $14.98.
