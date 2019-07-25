Switchback Energy Acquisition, a blank check company formed by NGP and former RSP Permian executives to acquire an energy firm, raised $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50 per share.
Switchback Energy Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol SBE.U. Goldman Sachs, Citi and Credit Suisse acted as lead managers on the deal.
The article Energy SPAC Switchback Energy Acquisition prices $300 million IPO at $10
originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com. Investment Disclosure:
The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)
, Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
, or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.