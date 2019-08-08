Quantcast

Energy shares push TSX higher

By Reuters

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as crude prices jumped about 2% and pushed the energy sector higher.

* Market sentiment was also helped by better-than-expected trade data from China and a steadying of its currency offered some comfort to investors rattled by an escalation in trade tensions and signals pointing to a recession.

* Oil jumped more than $1 a barrel on Thursday due to expectations that falling prices may lead to production cuts and helped the energy sector gain 1.1%.

* At 9:38 a.m. ET (13:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was up 65.31 points, or 0.4%, at 16,330.53.

* On the TSX, 166 issues were higher, while 66 issues declined for a 2.52-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 19.01 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Inter Pipeline Ltd, which jumped 8.9%, followed by TMX Group Limited <X.TO>, up 5.5%.

* Iamgold Corp plunged 13.6%, the most on the TSX, after Credit Suisse downgraded its shares to "neutral" from "outperform".

* The second-biggest decliner was Ag Growth International Inc, down 5.5%, after the seed and fertilizer maker reported quarterly results.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Inter Pipeline Ltd, B2gold Corp, and Encana Corp <ECA.TO>.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 19 new 52-week highs and seven new lows, with total volume of 29.34 million shares.





