Energy Sector Update for 09/12/2019: VIST,PBA,PPL.TO,TRNX,OIS

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.21%

CVX +0.19%

COP -1.33%

SLB -1.31%

OXY -1.32%

Energy stocks narrowly trimmed their prior declines, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling more than 0.2% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 0.5% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery settled 66 cents lower at $55.09 per barrel while the Brent crude November contract declined 38 cents to $60.43 per barrel. October natural gas futures rose 2 cents to $2.57 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Vista Oil & Gas ( VIST ) declined 4.5% after the Mexican exploration and production company said the Overseas Private Investment Corp has approved $300 million in funding for the company for up to ten years. The financing still is subject to completion of definitive documentation and certain conditions.

In other sector news:

(+) Taronis Technologies ( TRNX ) turned 2% this afternoon, reversing a prior 1% decline, after the renewable fuels and industrial gas producer said it generated $1.85 million in revenue during August, up 114% over the year-ago period.

(-) Pembina Pipeline ( PBA ) was narrowly lower after the company said Thursday it has closed on a $1.5 billion offering of senior unsecured medium-term notes, beginning with an initial $600 million tranche of 2.56% senior notes due June 2023 followed with a $600 million round of 3.31% senior notes maturing in February 2030 and a $300 million tranche of reissued 4.54% senior notes due April 2049. Net proceeds will be used to repay existing debt.

(-) Oil States International ( OIS ) dropped almost 6% after Wells Fargo downgraded the oilfield-services company to market perform from outperform.