Energy Sector Update for 09/12/2019: VIST,PBA,PPL.TO,TRNX,OIS

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.21%

CVX +0.19%

COP -1.33%

SLB -1.31%

OXY -1.32%

Energy stocks narrowly trimmed their prior declines, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling more than 0.2% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 0.5% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery settled 66 cents lower at $55.09 per barrel while the Brent crude November contract declined 38 cents to $60.43 per barrel. October natural gas futures rose 2 cents to $2.57 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Vista Oil & Gas ( VIST ) declined 4.5% after the Mexican exploration and production company said the Overseas Private Investment Corp has approved $300 million in funding for the company for up to ten years. The financing still is subject to completion of definitive documentation and certain conditions.

In other sector news:

(+) Taronis Technologies ( TRNX ) turned 2% this afternoon, reversing a prior 1% decline, after the renewable fuels and industrial gas producer said it generated $1.85 million in revenue during August, up 114% over the year-ago period.

(-) Pembina Pipeline ( PBA ) was narrowly lower after the company said Thursday it has closed on a $1.5 billion offering of senior unsecured medium-term notes, beginning with an initial $600 million tranche of 2.56% senior notes due June 2023 followed with a $600 million round of 3.31% senior notes maturing in February 2030 and a $300 million tranche of reissued 4.54% senior notes due April 2049. Net proceeds will be used to repay existing debt.

(-) Oil States International ( OIS ) dropped almost 6% after Wells Fargo downgraded the oilfield-services company to market perform from outperform.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




