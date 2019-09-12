Energy Sector Update for 09/12/2019: TOPS, TRNX, XOM, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.74%

CVX: -0.83%

COP: -1.49%

SLB: -1.45%

OXY: -1.17%

Top energy stocks were lower pre-bell Thursday.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was down $0.98 at $54.77 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude November contract lost $1.91 to $59.65 per barrel and October natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $2.52 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down more than 2%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1% lower.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) TOP Ships ( TOPS ), which was down more than 4% pre-bell and closed 48% lower on Wednesday after the owner and operator of fuel efficient tanker vessels priced an underwritten public offering of $1.58 million shares at $6.30 apiece, or 24% below the previous closing price.

(-) Taronis Technologies, Inc. ( TRNX ), which was 2% higher pre-bell after reporting $1.85 million of revenue for the month of August, a 114% increase from the same period of the prior year.