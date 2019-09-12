Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 09/12/2019: PBA,PPL.TO,TRNX,OIS

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.01%

CVX +0.54%

COP -1.19%

SLB -1.14%

OXY -1.92%

Energy stocks were edging lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling nearly 0.3% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 0.4% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was slipping 81 cents to $54.94 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude November contract was declining 78 cents to $60.03 per barrel. October natural gas futures were unchanged at $2.56 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was falling around 2.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was ahead just more than 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was falling almost 1.9%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Pembina Pipeline ( PBA ) was narrowly lower after the company said Thursday it has closed on a $1.5 billion offering of senior unsecured medium-term notes, beginning with an initial $600 million tranche of 2.56% senior notes due June 2023 followed with another $600 million round of 3.31% senior notes maturing in February 2030 and a $300 million tranche of reissued 4.54% senior notes due April 2049. Net proceeds will be used to repay debt.

In other sector news:

(-) Taronis Technologies ( TRNX ) fell 1% on Thursday. The renewable fuels and industrial gas producer said it generated $1.85 million in revenue during August, up 114% over the year-ago period.

(-) Oil States International ( OIS ) dropped more than 5% after Wells Fargo downgraded the oilfield-services company to market perform from outperform.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , Energy
Referenced Symbols: PBA , TRNX , OIS


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?