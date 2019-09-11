Energy Sector Update for 09/11/2019: PKD, MOR, BPL, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.53%

CVX: +0.57%

COP: +0.41%

SLB: +0.40%

OXY: +0.62%

Top energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was up $0.26 at $57.66 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude November contract gained $0.59 to $62.75 per barrel and October natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $2.56 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was flat, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.85% lower.

Early movers include:

(+) Parker Drilling ( PKD ), which was up more than 17% after saying its finance and strategic planning committee has recommended that its board approve a plan to delist the company's shares. The company also plans to complete a reverse stock split, which will be followed immediately by a forward stock split and delisting from trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

In other sector news:

(+) ExxonMobil ( XOM ), Murphy Oil ( MUR ) and Enauta Participacoes have teamed up to buy deepwater assets offshore Sergipe-Alagoas Basin sold in Brazil's first open acreage auction, media reports said. ExxonMobil was recently advancing, while Murphy Oil was unchanged in recent trading.

(=) Buckeye Partners ( BPL ) was flat after saying it has partially restarted operations at its storage terminal facility in the Bahamas following the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian last week.