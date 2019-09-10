Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 09/10/2019: SU, CPE, CRZO, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.17%

CVX: +0.24%

COP: +0.44%

SLB: +1.71%

OXY: +0.49%

Energy majors were rallying pre-market Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was up $0.63 at $58.48 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude November contract gained $0.70 to $63.29 per barrel and October natural gas futures were 6 cents higher at $2.64 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.41%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.31% higher.

In other sector news:

(=) Suncor Energy ( SU ) was flat after it unveiled its plan to invest 1.4 billion Canadian dollars ($1.06 billion) in low-carbon power cogeneration early on Tuesday in a move that will help grow incremental free funds flow by 2 billion Canadian dollars ($1.52 billion) while cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

(+) Callon Petroleum ( CPE ) was slightly higher after it defended its $3.2 billion plan to acquire Carrizo Oil & Gas ( CRZO ) after hedge fund Paulson & Co. said the company should abandon the deal and put itself up for sale.

(+) Exxon Mobil ( XOM ) is in talks with Repsol about the potential sale of deepwater assets in the Gulf of Mexico to the Spanish oil producer, Reuters reported. Repsol is offering $1 billion for the assets, although the other terms of the proposed deal were kept confidential, Reuters said. Exxon Mobil was advancing in recent trading.

