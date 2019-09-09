Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 09/09/2019: ET, EQNR, CQP, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.38%

CVX: +0.23%

COP: +0.62%

SLB: +0.88%

OXY: -0.95%

Top energy stocks were mostly higher in Monday's pre-market trading . West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was up $0.78 at $57.30 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude November contract gained $0.64 to $62.18 per barrel and October natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $2.53 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 1.53%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.90% higher.

In other sector news:

(+) Italian natural gas infrastructure company Snam SpA is preparing an offer to acquire Energy Transfer's ( ET ) 33% stake in the Rover pipeline, Reuters reported, citing sources. Energy Transfer was recently trading higher.

(+) Equinor ( EQNR ) was up more than 1% after saying it will clean up the spills from the South Riding Point oil terminal on Grand Bahama Island in the Bahamas, which sustained damage from hurricane Dorian.

(=) Cheniere Energy Partners ( CQP ) was flat after unveiling plans to sell $1 billion of senior notes due 2029.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , Energy
Referenced Symbols: ET , EQNR , CQP , XOM , CVX


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?