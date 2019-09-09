Energy Sector Update for 09/09/2019: ET, EQNR, CQP, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.38%

CVX: +0.23%

COP: +0.62%

SLB: +0.88%

OXY: -0.95%

Top energy stocks were mostly higher in Monday's pre-market trading . West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was up $0.78 at $57.30 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude November contract gained $0.64 to $62.18 per barrel and October natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $2.53 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 1.53%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.90% higher.

In other sector news:

(+) Italian natural gas infrastructure company Snam SpA is preparing an offer to acquire Energy Transfer's ( ET ) 33% stake in the Rover pipeline, Reuters reported, citing sources. Energy Transfer was recently trading higher.

(+) Equinor ( EQNR ) was up more than 1% after saying it will clean up the spills from the South Riding Point oil terminal on Grand Bahama Island in the Bahamas, which sustained damage from hurricane Dorian.

(=) Cheniere Energy Partners ( CQP ) was flat after unveiling plans to sell $1 billion of senior notes due 2029.