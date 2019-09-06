Energy Sector Update for 09/06/2019: EQT,SSL,MRC

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing nearly 0.3% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were up more than 0.2% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was slipping 26 cents to $56.04 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude November contract was a penny lower at $60.94 per barrel. October natural gas futures were 6 cents higher at $2.50 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was up 0.7% while the United States Natural Gas fund was rising 2.6%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was up 0.4%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) EQT Corp ( EQT ) fell 2% after Goldman Sachs Friday lowered its price target on the natural gas producer by $7.75 to $12.25 a share but maintained its buy investment recommendation on the company's stock.

In other sector news:

(-) Sasol ( SSL ) declined 3% after the South African energy and chemicals company early Friday said it was again postponing release of audited financial results for its FY19 ended June 30 until late October in order to provide an independent panel with enough time to complete its review of possible weakness in the company's internal controls. Sasol originally had been scheduled to report its FY19 financial results on August 19 but last month pushed out that release date until Sept. 19 after announcing the outside probe.

(-) MRC Global ( MRC ) dropped 7.5% after the pipeline products company, citing weak North American demand, cut its Q3 sales forecast. It is now expecting a 3.5% to 5.5% drop in sales during the three months ending Sept. 30 from Q2 levels to a range of $930 million to $950 million compared with its August 1 forecast expecting 2% to 4% sequential growth. MRC is expecting current conditions continuing to persist into Q4 and said it will be idling more employees above its original plans to cut its headcount by 125 to 150 workers.