Energy Sector Update for 09/06/2019: EQNR,EQT,SSL,MRC

Energy stocks were ending moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.3% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were up more than 0.5% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery settled 27 cents higher at $56.57 per barrel, reversing a morning decline, while the Brent crude November contract added 62 cents to $61.57 per barrel. October natural gas futures rose 6 cents to $2.49 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Equinor ASA ( EQNR ) declined fractionally on Friday on concerns over damage to the company's facilities in the Bahamas. The Norwegian energy major late Thursday said its South Riding Point storage facility sustained damage from Hurricane Dorian, adding oil was "observed on the ground outside of the onshore tanks" although no oil was seen at sea. The company previously said the roofs were missing from five of its tanks.

In other sector news:

(-) EQT Corp ( EQT ) fell 2% after Goldman Sachs Friday lowered its price target on the natural gas producer by $7.75 to $12.25 a share but maintained its buy investment recommendation on the company's stock.

(-) Sasol ( SSL ) declined 3% after the South African energy and chemicals company early Friday said it was again postponing the release of audited financial results for its FY19 ended June 30 until late October in order to provide an independent panel with enough time to complete its review of possible weakness in the company's internal controls. Sasol originally had been scheduled to report its FY19 financial results on August 19 but last month pushed out that release date until Sept. 19 after announcing the outside probe.

(-) MRC Global ( MRC ) dropped 5% after the pipeline products company, citing weak North American demand, cut its Q3 sales forecast. It is now expecting a 3.5% to 5.5% drop in sales during the three months ending Sept. 30 from Q2 levels to a range of $930 million to $950 million compared with its August 1 forecast expecting 2% to 4% sequential growth. MRC is expecting current conditions continuing to persist into Q4 and said it will be idling more employees above its original plans to cut its headcount by 125 to 150 workers.