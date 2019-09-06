Energy Sector Update for 09/06/2019: BHGE, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPNE

Crude fluctuated on Friday as a closely watched survey showed average daily output from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) increased in August, but oil was still headed higher for the week in which the US and China agreed to restart stalled trade talks.

West Texas Intermediate futures, which were down more than 1% intraday, traded up marginally by 0.3% to $56.46 per barrel toward the close of trading. Crude prices turned after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a speech in Zurich, Switzerland Friday the central bank was prepared to "act" to sustain the US' hard-fought economic expansion.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, there is a 91.2% probability the Fed will cut interest rates at its policy meeting in September.

Oil was under pressure earlier in the day after OPEC's crude production rose by 50,000 barrels per day in August to 29.93 million barrels per day, according to the latest S&P Global Platts survey. With August's rise in output, OPEC's overall compliance fell to 103% among the 11 members with output caps from 117% in July, according to Platts calculations.

The increase in the 14-member cartel's output reflected Iraq, OPEC's second-largest oil producer, reaching its highest-ever production count in August, with an output of 4.88 million barrels per day.

The output in August was, however, 930,000 barrels per day lower than the average production in January, which is consistent with OPEC's policy of cutting 1.2 million barrels per day of output to help stabilize the global energy market.

While OPEC pushed up production last month, the US oil rig count has fallen for eight weeks over the past ten.

Data compiled by Baker Hughes ( BHGE ) showed the number of oil rigs operating in the US fell by four to 738 during the week that ended Sept. 6, the lowest level since November 2017. The combined oil and gas rig count in the US dropped by six to 898 as gas rigs fell by two to 160.

In Canada, the number of oil rigs in operation slipped by three to 102, and gas rigs were flat at 45 during the week in review. As a result, the North American total slumped by nine to 1,045 versus 1,252 a year ago, the data showed.

Along with rig counts, the US crude inventory also contracted more than expected. On Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration said its weekly crude inventory count fell by 4.7 million barrels. That's higher than the 4 million-barrel expected by the market, a report from ING said, citing Bloomberg data.

Apart from the supportive inventory data, oil also got a lift from positive trade developments this week.

After the US imposed tariffs on $112 billion of Chinese imports, effective Sunday, and China retaliating with penal duties on $75 billion of US imports, effective the same day, the world's two largest economies agreed on Thursday to restart trade talks in Washington.

China's Commerce Ministry said Vice Premier and chief trade negotiator Liu He has spoken with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and that both sides agreed to meet in October, CNN reported.

The two countries also agreed trade officials will lay the groundwork of their talks this month, putting an end to the recent escalation of tensions, which had put oil prices under pressure because it fueled expectations of a global economic slowdown.