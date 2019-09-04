Energy Sector Update for 09/04/2019: EQNR,BOOM,MUSA

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +1.20%

CVX +1.27%

COP +2.65%

SLB +1.89%

OXY +1.76%

Energy stocks were outpacing the broader markets to the upside on Wednesday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing more than 1.7% in afternoon trading while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were up 1.6% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was rising $2.36 to $56.30 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude November contract was advancing $2.44 to $60.70 per barrel. October natural gas futures were 5 cents higher at $2.41 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was posting a nearly 4.5% advance while the United States Natural Gas fund was ahead almost 2.9%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up about 3.2%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Equinor ( EQNR ) rose 1.9% following an upgrade of the Norwegian energy major at Credit Suisse, which raised its stock rating for Equinor by two notches to outperform and said that declining natural gas prices already have been largely priced into its share price. The research shop also said the company is expected to open the Johan Sverdrup oilfield on the Norwegian continental shelf before the end of the year, adding Equinor may eventually share some of the funds generated from the new field with shareholders through a stock buyback program.

In other sector news:

(+) DMC Global ( BOOM ) climbed over 4% after the energy infrastructure firm, citing its recent strong performance, raised its annual cash dividend to $0.50 per share from $0.08 per share, beginning with its Q3 distribution payable Oct. 15 to shareholders of record on Sept. 30. The company slashed its dividend in half from $0.16 per share yearly following a slump in the global oil and natural gas industry.

(+) Murphy USA ( MUSA ) was nearly 1% higher after the convenience store and gasoline seller Wednesday announced plans for a $500 million private placement of senior notes due 2029. The company expects to use the net proceeds, plus available cash, to redeem all $500 million of its 6.000% senior notes maturing in 2023 through a tender offer slated to expire next Tuesday, Sept. 10.