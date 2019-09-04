Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 09/04/2019: BOOM

By MT Newswires,

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +1.08%

CVX: +1.05%

COP: +1.08%

SLB: +1.83%

OXY: -0.56%

Top energy stocks were advancing pre-market Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was up $1.52 at $55.46 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude November contract gained $1.34 to $59.60 per barrel and October natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $2.38 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 2.85%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 2.02% higher.

In other sector news:

(=) DMC Global ( BOOM ) was unchanged after it raised its annual cash dividend to $0.50 per share from $0.08 per share.

(+) National Oilwell Varco ( NOV ) was up almost 1% after announcing that it received equipment package and design orders for an offshore wind turbine installation vessel of Japan-based Shimizu Corp.

(=) Oilfield services provider Patterson-UTI Energy ( PTEN ) is not interested in entering the electric hydraulic fracturing market, Reuters reported. Patterson was flat after the news.

