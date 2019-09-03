Energy Sector Update for 09/03/2019: CXO, NINE, EQNR, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -1.04%

CVX: -1.44%

COP: -2.17%

SLB: -3.89%

OXY: -1.45%

Top energy stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was down $1.89 at $53.21 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude November contract lost $1.27 to $57.36 per barrel and October natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $2.34 per 1 million British Thermal Units. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 3.45%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 2.78% higher.

In other sector news:

(+) Concho Resources ( CXO ) was slightly higher after saying it agreed to sell its assets in the New Mexico Shelf to an affiliate of Spur Energy Partners LLC for $925 million.

(+) Nine Energy Service ( NINE ) was up more than 1% after it sold its Production Solutions segment to Brigade Energy Services LLC for about $17 million in cash, subject to working capital adjustments.

(-) The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said Sunday that it has allowed state oil firm Equinor ASA ( EQNR ) and its partners to commence production at the large Johan Sverdrup oil field in the North Sea starting in the fall. Equinor was declining in recent trade.