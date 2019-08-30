Energy Sector Update for 08/30/2019: XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN, BHGE

(Updates with EIA report/Hurricane Dorian upgrade, and general market commentary from the first paragraph.)

Crude slumped on Friday as analysts cut their price forecast to a 16-month low but oil still headed for its strongest week since early July as inventories fell to the five-year average and Dorian's upgrade to Category 3 hurricane threatened to hit production in Florida.

West Texas Intermediate futures slumped by 3% to $55.02 per barrel on Friday, but still ended higher for the week, according to data compiled by CNBC and DailyFX. Brent futures also dropped, hovering at around the $59.26 mark.

Reuters said in a report Friday its poll of 51 economists and analysts has forecast Brent would average $65.02 a barrel in 2019, below the projection made in July of $67.47. It is also the lowest 2019 average forecast for Brent since March 2018. The 2019 outlook for West Texas Intermediate crude futures was slashed to the weakest level since January 2018, at $57.90 per barrel, below last month's $59.29 outlook.

Oil prices, which are set to end August lower, were under pressure by the survey's projections as these forecasts are in line with reductions in 2019 demand growth estimates announced in August by both the International Energy Agency and the Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Meanwhile, data compiled by energy services firm Baker Hughes ( BHGE ) show Friday that the number of oil rigs operating in the US slumped by 12 to 742, the lowest level since January 2018, over a week to Aug. 30. The combined oil and gas rig count in the US also fell by 12 to 904 as gas rigs were flat at 162.

In Canada, the number of oil rigs in operation rose by 10 to 105, and gas rigs were up by one to 45 during the week in review. As a result, the North American total slumped by one to 1,054 versus 1,276 a year ago, the data showed.

The Energy Information Administration said Wednesday crude stockpiles plummeted by 10 million barrels over a week to Aug. 23, significantly more than the 2.1 million-barrel slump that analysts had forecast in a weekly survey that was also conducted by Reuters.

The drop in inventories, due in part to a decline in imports, pushed total US stockpiles lower to 427.8 million barrels, which is in line with the five-year average expected for this time of year.

Apart from the inventory data, oil has also been supported by Hurricane Dorian. According to the National Hurricane Center, Dorian is set to turn into a Category 4 hurricane and is currently forecast to hit the US on Tuesday, causing a significant amount of damage. So far in 2019, crude oil production in Florida has tended to average between 125,000 to 150,000 barrels of oil per day, according to ycharts.

On Friday, Dorian was upgraded to Category 3, according to media reports.