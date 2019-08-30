Energy Sector Update for 08/30/2019: XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, NGL, EQT, EQNR, BOOM

Top Energy Stocks:
XOM: -0.11%
CVX: -0.03%
COP: -0.56%
SLB: -0.28%
OXY: -0.18%
Energy stocks were slightly lower near market close Friday, with the NYSE Energy Index down by 0.12% and the S&P 500 energy sector lower by 0.11%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was last down $1.79 at $54.92 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude October contract fell $0.65 to $60.43 per barrel and October natural gas futures were little changed at $2.28 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 2.9%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.3% higher. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was down about 0.6%.
Among energy stocks moving on news:
(+) NGL Energy Partners ( NGL ) was 3.7% higher after its board of directors approved the repurchase of up to $150 million worth of its outstanding units representing limited partnership interests of NGL.
In other sector news:
(-) EQT ( EQT ) was falling 5.6% as it appointed Kyle Derham as interim chief financial officer, replacing Jimmi Sue Smith.
(-) Norway's Equinor ( EQNR ) was 0.2% softer after Reuters reported that its Johan Sverdrup field, its biggest discovery in the North Sea, could start oil shipments in October, a month ahead of schedule.
(-) DMC Global ( BOOM ) was 2.8% lower after saying its DynaEnergetics oilfield products business is ceasing production at its plant in Tyumen, Siberia, and is expected to record non-cash charges associated with the closure of $15 million to $20 million in the second half of 2019.