Energy Sector Update for 08/30/2019: XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, NGL, EQT, EQNR, BOOM

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.11%

CVX: -0.03%

COP: -0.56%

SLB: -0.28%

OXY: -0.18%

Energy stocks were slightly lower near market close Friday, with the NYSE Energy Index down by 0.12% and the S&P 500 energy sector lower by 0.11%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was last down $1.79 at $54.92 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude October contract fell $0.65 to $60.43 per barrel and October natural gas futures were little changed at $2.28 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 2.9%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.3% higher. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was down about 0.6%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) NGL Energy Partners ( NGL ) was 3.7% higher after its board of directors approved the repurchase of up to $150 million worth of its outstanding units representing limited partnership interests of NGL.

In other sector news:

(-) EQT ( EQT ) was falling 5.6% as it appointed Kyle Derham as interim chief financial officer, replacing Jimmi Sue Smith.

(-) Norway's Equinor ( EQNR ) was 0.2% softer after Reuters reported that its Johan Sverdrup field, its biggest discovery in the North Sea, could start oil shipments in October, a month ahead of schedule.

(-) DMC Global ( BOOM ) was 2.8% lower after saying its DynaEnergetics oilfield products business is ceasing production at its plant in Tyumen, Siberia, and is expected to record non-cash charges associated with the closure of $15 million to $20 million in the second half of 2019.