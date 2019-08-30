Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 08/30/2019: EQT, NGL

By MT Newswires,

Energy giants were weaker midday Friday amid lower oil prices . The NYSE Energy Index fell 0.1% while the S&P 500 energy index fell 0.2%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was down $1.60 at $55.11 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude October contract fell $0.73 to $60.35 per barrel and October natural gas futures were unchanged at $2.29 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 2.6%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.2% higher. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was down about 0.7%.

In industry news:

Oil companies are watching to see if Hurricane Dorian will extend into the Gulf of Mexico, a major source of oil and natural gas for the US.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) EQT ( EQT ) was falling 7% as it appointed Kyle Derham as interim chief financial officer, replacing Jimmi Sue Smith.

(-) Norway's Equinor ( EQNR ) was 0.4% softer after Reuters reported that its Johan Sverdrup field, its biggest discovery in the North Sea, could start oil shipments in October, a month ahead of schedule.

(-) DMC Global ( BOOM ) was 1.4% lower after saying its DynaEnergetics oilfield products business is ceasing production at its plant in Tyumen, Siberia, and is expected to record non-cash charges associated with the closure of $15 million to $20 million in the second half of 2019.

(+) NGL Energy Partners ( NGL ) was over 3% higher after its board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to $150 million worth of its outstanding units representing limited partnership interests of NGL.

