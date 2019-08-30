Energy Sector Update for 08/30/2019: BOOM, EQT, NGL, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:
XOM: +0.32%
CVX: -0.13%
COP: +0.02%
SLB: +0.43%
OXY: +0.30%
Top energy stocks were mostly gaining in pre-bell trading Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was down $0.11 at $56.60 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude October contract gained $0.02 to $61.10 per barrel and October natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $2.27 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 0.09%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.50% lower.
In other sector news:
(+) EQT ( EQT ) was up more than 1% as it appointed Kyle Derham as interim chief financial officer, succeeding Jimmi Sue Smith.
(=) DMC Global ( BOOM ) was down 0.5% after saying its DynaEnergetics oilfield products business is ceasing production at its plant in Tyumen, Siberia, and is expected to record non-cash charges associated with the closure of $15 million to $20 million in the second half of 2019.
(=) NGL Energy Partners ( NGL ) was unchanged after its board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to $150 million worth of its outstanding units representing limited partnership interests of NGL.