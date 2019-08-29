Energy Sector Update for 08/29/2019: EGY, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, EGY, GMLP, CEO, DK

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +1%

CVX: +0.5%

COP: +0.8%

SLB: +2.15%

OXY: +0.9%

Energy stocks were advancing, with the NYSE Energy Index rising 1.4% while the S&P 500 energy index climbed 1.6% at late afternoon Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was up $0.76 at $56.54 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude October contract was up $0.52 to $61.01 per barrel, and October natural gas futures were $0.07 higher at $2.29 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 1%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 3% higher.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Vaalco Energy ( EGY ) was rising over 11% after saying it expects delivery of the Vantage Topaz jack-up drilling rig to the Etame platform in early September, commencing its 2019/2020 drilling campaign in mid-September.

(-) Golar LNG Partners ( GMLP ) was down 2.9% after the company swung to loss in Q2 and posted a worse-than-expected drop in revenue.

(+) CNOOC ( CEO ) was up 1% after reporting H1 ne t earnings of RMB0.68 per share, up from RMB0.57 per share in the prior-year period.

(+) Delek Group ( DK ) was 4% higher after the Israeli conglomerate reported a near 12% rise in Q2 earnings, owing to the strength of fuel retail sales.