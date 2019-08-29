Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 08/29/2019: CEO, GMLP, DK, EGY

By MT Newswires,

Energy stocks were advancing, with the NYSE Energy Index rising 1.4% while the S&P 500 energy index climbed 1.5% at midday Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was up $0.86 at $56.64 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude October contract was up $0.30 to $60.79 per barrel, and October natural gas futures were $0.07 higher at $2.26 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.8%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 3% higher.

In industry news:

The Trump administration is set to announce on Thursday that it plans to erase the regulation of methane emissions, various media reported on Thursday. The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to propose to eliminate federal requirements that oil and gas companies install technology to inspect for and fix methane leaks from wells, pipelines and storage facilities.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Golar LNG Partners ( GMLP ) was down 4.6% after the company swung to loss in Q2 and posted a worse-than-expected drop in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) CNOOC ( CEO ) was up 1% after reporting H1 ne t earnings of RMB0.68 per share, up from RMB0.57 per share in the prior-year period.

(+) Delek Group ( DK ) was over 2% higher after the Israeli conglomerate reported a near 12% rise in Q2 earnings, owing to the strength of fuel retail sales.

(+) Vaalco Energy ( EGY ) was rising over 10% after saying that it expects delivery of the Vantage Topaz jack-up drilling rig to the Etame platform in early September, commencing its 2019/2020 drilling campaign in mid-September.

