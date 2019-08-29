Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 08/29/2019: CEO, DK, EGY, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

By MT Newswires,

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.77%

CVX: +0.81%

COP: +1.17%

SLB: +1.20%

OXY: +0.67%

Energy giants were rallying pre-market Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery was up $0.39 at $56.00 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude October contract lost $0.29 to $60.20 per barrel and October natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $2.26 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 0.09%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.14% higher.

In other sector news:

(=) CNOOC ( CEO ) was unchanged after reporting H1 ne t earnings of RMB0.68 per share, up from RMB0.57 per share in the prior-year period.

(=) Delek Group ( DK ) was flat as i t report ed increased Q2 earnings, owing to the strength of fuel retail sales.

Net income was NIS190 million ($94 million), a rise of 11.8% from NIS170 million in the prior year. Revenue was NIS2.10 billion, compared with NIS2.07 billion during the same period in 2018.

(=) Vaalco Energy Inc ( EGY ) said it expects delivery of the Vantage Topaz jack-up drilling rig to the Etame platform in early September, commencing its 2019/2020 drilling campaign in mid-September. Vaalco Energy was unchanged after the announcement.

